In pictures: India’s New Year Eve — the night of resolution or revolution?
WORLD
3 MIN READ
In pictures: India’s New Year Eve — the night of resolution or revolution?How a large gathering of Indian protesters welcomed the new year with revolutionary defiance, rejecting the Hindu nationalist government's 'discriminatory' policies.
In pictures: India’s New Year Eve — the night of resolution or revolution? / TRTWorld
Tehreem FatimaTehreem Fatima
January 1, 2020

Thousands of Indians in New Delhi celebrated the New Year's Eve by protesting against 'discriminatory' citizenship policies, which were part of the election manifesto of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's ruling Hindu nationalist party, the BJP. 

Braving the biting cold, people from all ages, young and old, participated in the protest to mark the beginning of 2020 with revolutionary zest. Many women had come to the protest site along with their children, some of them as young as one year old.

From poetry recitation to singing songs of Indian patriotism, the protesters feel the new citizenship law named Citizen Amendment Act (CAA) combined with National Register of Citizens (NRC) pose a grave threat to the secular spirit of the Indian constitution since the measures complicate the citizenship status of Indian Muslims. 

TRT World visited the protest site in New Delhi's Shaheen Bagh neighbourhood — one of the protest hotspots. 

SOURCE:TRT World
