North Korea marks 110th birthday of founding father Kim Il-sung

North Korea's founding father Kim Il-sung would have been 110 years old on April the 15th. He and his family have shaped North Korea from its founding in 1948 until today. Kim introduced his own form of Marxism called Juche as the guiding light for the country's political rule, and entrenched his family as the dynastic rulers. Shoaib Hasan takes a look. #KimIl-sung #FoundingFather #NorthKorea