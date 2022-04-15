Georgia Condemns Elections in South Ossetia, Blames Russia For Illegal Act

14 years ago, Russia invaded a neighboring country, carving out a separatist enclave that it has supported militarily and diplomatically ever since. Last week, Georgia's breakaway region of South Ossetia, held a presidential election that much of the world has not recognized. Georgia's Foreign Ministry described the vote as another illegal act of Russia directed against Georgia's sovereignty and territorial integrity. But choosing a new leader might not be the only goal for the breakaway region. Officials in South Ossetia have proposed formally joining Russia. Guests: James Dorsey Senior Fellow at S. Rajaratnam School of International Studies Jennifer Murtazashvili Associate Professor at the University of Pittsburgh