Turkish Football Clubs Host Ukrainian Teams in Charity Match

Ever since Russia launched its attack on Ukraine, life in the country has been upended beyond recognition. But Ukrainian football clubs, which saw their league ground to a halt, aren't staying idle. They're using football as a platform to promote peace and to raise funds for those affected by the conflict back home. And they're calling their campaign, the Global Tour For Peace. Two Turkish football clubs, Galatasaray and Fenerbahce are hosting Ukrainian teams, Dynamo Kyiv and Shakhtar Donetsk as part of the tour. Guests: Burak Kizilhan Board Member at Fenerbahce SK Joel Rookwood Lecturer at University College Dublin