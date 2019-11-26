WORLD
Car bomb kills at least 17 civilians in northern Syria
Turkey's defence ministry says PKK/YPG attack in the village of Tal Halef, near the city of Ras al Ayn, also wounded more than 20 people.
A picture taken on November 26, 2019 shows destroyed vehicles following a car bomb attack at a local market in Tal Halef village along the border with Turkey in the northeastern Hassakeh province. / AFP
November 26, 2019

At least 17 civilians were killed in northeastern Syria on Tuesday when PKK/YPG terror organisation detonated a car bomb that also wounded more than 20 others, Turkey's Ministry of Defence said in a statement. 

The blast occurred in the village of Tal Halef, near the city of Ras al Ayn.

"Showing a much worse attitude than Daesh, the PKK/YPG terror group continues its car bombings aimed at civilians," the statement said, calling PKK/YPG "the child murderers."

Tal Abyad and Ras al Ayn areas were cleared of terrorists during Turkey's Operation Peace Spring launched on October 9. 

The military operation aimed to eliminate YPG/PKK terrorists from northern Syria and east of the Euphrates River in order to secure Turkey’s borders, help the safe return of Syrian refugees, and ensure Syria's territorial integrity.

Ankara wants to settle some two million Syrian refugees in the northern safe zones. 

Safe zone deal 

On October 22, Turkey and Russia reached a deal under which YPG/PKK terrorists would pull back 30 km south of Turkey's border with Syria, and security forces from Turkey and Russia would hold joint patrols there.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK — listed as a terrorist organisation by Turkey, the US and the European Union — has been responsible for the deaths of 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants. The YPG is the PKK's Syrian offshoot.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
