Sri Lanka suspends debt payments amid shortages of key goods
Sri Lanka has suspended all payments of foreign loans and has begun defaulting on billions of dollars of its international debt. The country's foreign currency reserves have plunged to less than $500M. That leaves the import-dependent economy gasping for food and fuel shipments. And as Tayyibe Aydin reports, that's building pressure on the government to step down. Paikiasothy Saravanamuttu is the founder and executive director of the Centre for Policy Alternatives in Colombo. He told us more about the current situation in Sri Lanka and what a loan from the IMF would mean for the country. #SriLanka #SriLankaEconomy #EconomicCrisis
April 15, 2022
