Hatay prepares to welcome visitors with new ferry terminal

Türkiye's southeastern province of Hatay aims to attract a record number of tourists this year. The area has a lot to offer. It's one of the country's gastronomy hotspots, so it's an ideal destination for foodies. History buffs can also take in the remains of the more than a dozen civilisations that have occupied the region over two millennia. But Hatay has been held back by inadequate infrastructure, a problem local officials are now hoping to fix. Paolo Montecillo has more. #Hatay #Hudo #TürkiyeTourism