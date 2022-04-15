April 15, 2022
The New York International Auto Show returns after pandemic-related hiatus
The New York International Auto Show is making its post-pandemic return following a two-year hiatus. The latest and greatest cars from around the world are on display, with EVs in the spotlight. Carmakers are showcasing dozens of hybrid and fully electric vehicles at the show, thanks to a recent boom in consumer interest. #NewYork #InternationalAutoShow #ElectricVehicles
