April 15, 2022
WORLD
1 MIN READ
Israeli forces raid Al Aqsa Mosque
Israeli forces have injured at least 150 Palestinians and arrested hundreds of others in a raid in occupied East Jerusalem. It happened as worshippers attending early morning prayers at Al Aqsa Mosque clashed with police against what Israel calls preventative measures. Israeli forces have stepped up their raids and arrests across occupied West Bank in recent weeks. Mustafa Fatih Yavuz explains.
Israeli forces raid Al Aqsa Mosque
Explore