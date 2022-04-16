Medics and rescuers working on site in Kiev outskirts after blast

Russia says it's struck a military factory on the outskirts of Kiev. Mayor Vitali Klitchsko has confirmed one person has been killed and several wounded. In the northeastern Ukrainian city of Kharkiv, authorities say Russian shelling of a residential area has left at least seven dead, and 34 wounded. The UN says almost 2-thousand civilians have died since the conflict began, but the actual number will likely be higher. Daniel Padwick reports. #Kiev #Moskva #UkrainianCivilians