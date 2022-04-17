Moscow focuses on attacking from afar after redeploying troops

Russia has given Ukrainian forces in Mariupol until 10GMT on Sunday to lay down their weapons, if they want their lives to be spared. A Russian Defence Ministry spokesman said their forces shot down a Ukranian military plane that was allegedly carrying western weapons. Meanwhile, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says the situation in Mariupol is 'very difficult'. He's warned that if all Ukrainian troops in the port city are killed, it would put an end to any negotiations with Moscow. Yasin Eken reports.