Oxfam: More than 250M people may fall below poverty line
Rising price levels are unleashing a slew of challenges, particularly for the world's poorest economies. The World Bank has warned that food and fuel shortages may spark unrest in several African countries. And Oxfam is calling on international lenders to do more to address rising poverty and hunger. We spoke to Nabil Ahmed, the head of executive strategy and communications at Oxfam in Nairobi. He says governments should take action to reduce the impact of the Russia-Ukraine tensions on vulnerable communities. #Poverty #FoodShortage #Oxfam
April 18, 2022
