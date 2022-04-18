WORLD
Sri Lanka is in the midst of its worst economic crisis in seventy years. Foreign currency is in short supply, and the government in Colombo simply doesn't have the money to either pay for essential imports or make its debt repayments. Last week it announced it was defaulting on its foreign debt as it desperately tries to take control of the situation. But many inside the country have had enough of the government and they want the president out. Guests: W A Wijewardena Sri Lanka's Former Central Bank Deputy Governor Umesh Moramudali Economics Lecturer at the University of Colombo Shihar Hassan Attorney at Law at the Supreme Court of Sri Lanka
