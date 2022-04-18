WORLD
Lviv governor: Several killed in missile strikes on western city
In the past few minutes, the Chief of Staff to Ukraine's president has said the second phase of the war has started. He's referring to Russia's long anticipated assault on the east of the country. More air strikes have been reported in the past hour, with subsequent deaths of civilians being announced by officials in different parts of the country. The bombings have increased significantly over the past few days, with Kharkiv, Mykolaiv, Lviv, Kyiv, Vasylkiv, Odesa just some of the cities being targeted. Western military analsyts say it's a softening-up strategy ahead of a Russan ground offensive in the eastern Donbas. Also in the past hour, the Defense Reporter for the media outlet, the Kyiv Independent, says Russia is bombing the steel factory where Mariupol's last defender's are located. Our Europe correspondent, Simon McGregor-Wood reports.
April 18, 2022
