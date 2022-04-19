President Zelenskyy says battle for Donbass has begun

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is warning that the long-expected 'Battle for Donbass' has begun. He says Russian forces will try to carve out more territory in eastern Ukraine. The escalation comes just a day after a deadly Russian strikes in Lviv, in western Ukraine. That's where military and humanitarian aid from all around the world is entering the country. Meanwhile in the US, the White House says President Joe Biden will hold a video call with allies to discuss their continuing support. TRT's Andy Roesgen has the latest.