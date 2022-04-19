Macron and Le Pen square off for France’s top job

With less than a week before a presidential election in France, incumbent Emmanuel Macron is showing a strong lead in polls. He's ahead of Marine Le Pen by an estimated 7-12 points, but she's hoping Wednesday's debate turns voters to her side. Paul Smith from the University of Nottingham unpacks how this debate will play in the minds of undecided voters. #MarineLePen #Macron #France