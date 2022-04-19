Macron gains momentum ahead of French presidential run-off

France is just days away from the second round of the presidential election. Emmanuel Macron will be seeking a second five-year term on April 24, he may well be picking up support against Marine Le Pen. Both candidates are preparing for a TV debate on Wednesday, with Le Pen needing a good performance. TRT World's Francis Collings reports from Paris. #Macron #LePen #FranceElections