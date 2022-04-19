East Timor’s Ramos-Horta 'confident' he will secure the presidency

Vote counting is underway in the second and final round of presidential elections in East Timor. Nobel laureate Jose Ramos-Horta seems to have an edge over Fransisco 'Lu Olo' Guterres. Michael Leach from Swinburne University explains what each of the presidential hopefuls are promising to deliver should they win. #easttimor #joseramoshorta #Elections