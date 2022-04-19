Sri Lanka's beleaguered government asks IMF for urgent financial assistance

Sri Lanka's beleaguered government has asked the International Monetary Fund for urgent financial assistance as protests over a deepening economic crisis spread across the country. The prices of basic commodities have skyrocketed and supplies of many essential goods are running low. The central bank devalued the currency by 15 percent on Monday, the biggest cut in 40 years. Sri Lankans are furious, blaming government mismanagement and corruption for the economic fallout. Shoaib Hasan has the latest.