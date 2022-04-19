WORLD
Türkiye Launches Operation Claw Lock Against the PKK in Northern Iraq
In a coordinated air and land assault, Turkiye's armed forces struck several targets across northern Iraq against the PKK terror group. The mission, called Operation Claw Lock, hit suspected hideouts and ammunition depots in the rugged terrain along the Turkish-Iraqi border. The operation is the latest part of Turkiye's decades long battle against the PKK terror group, which has used parts of Iraq's territory to launch attacks across the border. Since the early 1980s, the PKK has been responsible for more than 40,000 deaths, most of them civilians. Guests: Ahmet Keser Associate Professor at Hasan Kalyoncu University Rich Outzen Former US Diplomat
April 19, 2022
