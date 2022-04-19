WORLD
1 MIN READ
Wide and raging battlefront opens up across eastern Ukraine
Russia’s attack on eastern Ukraine is underway. President Volodymr Zelenskky says no matter how many troops Moscow sends, his country will fight. Russia is believed to have at least 76 Batallion Tactical Groups deployed in the east, with 22 more likely on their way. Each BTG has about 800 personnel, so that makes almost 80,000 troops. In Mariupol, a local commander in charge of the last remaining pocket of resistance says Russia is dropping bunker-busting bombs on the steel complex where Ukrainian soldiers are based, and civilians are taking shelter. Our Europe correspondent, Simon McGregor Wood reports.
Wide and raging battlefront opens up across eastern Ukraine
April 19, 2022
Explore
Countdown to tariffs: Day of reckoning for EU as Trump’s trade offensive looms
By Burak Uzun
Starvation is now killing what Israeli bombs have not: Gaza
US judge blocks immigration raids in California over racial profiling claims
Zelenskyy confirms resumption of delivery of US weapons to Ukraine
Air India jet fuel cut off moments before crash that killed 260 — probe
East Asian countries adopt action plan on Palestine recovery, reconstruction efforts
Former EU official warns of 'another genocide' in Gaza, recalls Srebrenica
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israel accused of setting fire to Syrian farmland near Quneitra
Rafah 'tent city': Israel's latest plan for forced displacement in Gaza
Trump visits flood-hit Texas as pressure builds over emergency response
Tense standoff as US authorities arrest 200 immigrants in raids on two California farms
Can Trump fire Powell? Here's what's at stake
By Sadiq S Bhat
UN welcomes PKK terrorist group disarmament process
UN chief calls for 'vigilance and action' as he marks Srebrenica genocide anniversary
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us