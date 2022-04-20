Chinese central bank keeps rates steady despite economic slump

Stocks in China are in the red as monetary authorities in Beijing held off on cutting interest rates, which would have given the world's second-largest economy a boost. Instead, the Chinese central bank has announced more modest stimulus measures aimed at helping homeowners, small businesses and logistics firms. Craig Erlam joined us from London. He is a senior market analyst at OANDA. #ChinaEconomy #ChinaLockdown #InterestRates