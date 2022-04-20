Gun violence and mass shootings on the rise in the US

Since 1999, more than 2,000 people have been killed or injured in mass shootings across the US. Over the Easter weekend alone, at least 10 separate incidents of gun violence were recorded. Joe Siracusa, a security and diplomacy professor at Curtin University in Australia, has more on the rise of gun violence in the US. #GunViolence #Biden #DonaldTrump