UN and Libyan officials have discussed resuming political dialogue in war-weary Libya even as Egypt's parliament green-lights troop deployment in support of warlord Khalifa Haftar.

Stephanie Williams, acting head of the United Nations Support Mission in Libya, and Khalid al Mishri, head of Libya’s High Council of State, met via a video conference call on Monday.

The two addressed "possible ways to resume the political talks as per Berlin Conference conclusions," a statement by the UN Support Mission in Libya said.

Williams also briefed al Mishri about her recent negotiations with Libyan parties and foreign stakeholders.

A sharp military escalation in Libya, where militants led by eastern warlord Haftar have been battling the forces of the internationally recognised government, could risk igniting a direct conflict among the foreign powers that have poured in weapons and fighters.

Trump talks

Egypt, alongside the United Arab Emirates and Russia, backs Haftar, who abandoned an offensive on the capital last month after Turkey stepped up support for Tripoli.

Egypt's parliament approved possible military intervention in Libya via the deployment of armed forces abroad to fight "terrorist groups" and "militias" on Monday.

Shortly before the Egyptian vote, President Abdel Fattah el Sisi and US President Donald Trump spoke by phone.

In a phone call on Monday, the two leaders discussed issues such as security in Libya, protecting state institutions, and the presence of foreign powers in the country, according to a statement by the Egyptian presidency.

"The two leaders affirmed the need for immediate de-escalation in Libya, including through a ceasefire and progress on economic and political negotiations," the White House said in a statement.

Trump also told French President Emmanuel Macron by phone that the conflict "has been exacerbated by the presence of foreign forces and arms," the White House said.

Dujarric told reporters: "There is no military solution to the current crisis in Libya and there must be an immediate ceasefire."

Battle for Sirte

The Tripoli government's forces have moved closer to the central city of Sirte, which they hope to recapture from Haftar's militias and is the gateway to oil-exporting ports held by the LNA. Sisi has declared the Sirte front line a red line for Egypt.

On Sunday, Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune said there are certain efforts by his country for a solution in Libya.

In January, a conference took place in the German capital Berlin in order to start a political process and reach a permanent ceasefire in Libya.

Global powers and regional actors expressed commitment to support a ceasefire, respect arms embargo and support the UN-facilitated political process.

Since April 2019, Haftar's illegitimate militias have launched attacks on the Libyan capital of Tripoli and other parts of northwestern Libya, resulting in more than 1,000 deaths, including civilian women and children.

However, the Libyan government has recently achieved significant victories, pushing Haftar's militants out of Tripoli and the strategic city of Tarhuna.

