The US and the ICC | Inside America with Ghida Fakhry

As President Biden calls for an investigation into Russia’s military campaign in Ukraine which he called “genocide," some US lawmakers say the United States must join the International Criminal Court if it is serious about making Russia accountable under international law. Guests: Alberto Gonzalez, Former US Attorney General from 2005 to 2007 John Bellinger, Legal Adviser for the US National Security Council and State Department from 2001 to 2009 Philippe Sands, Attorney and Law Professor at University College London