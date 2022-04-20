April 20, 2022
WORLD
1 MIN READ
At least one person killed in Sri Lanka during rallies against the government
At least one person has been killed in Sri Lanka, during rallies against the government’s handling of the economic and political crisis. Police reportedly used live ammunition in the western town of Rambukkana. The death is the first protest-related fatality since the mostly-peaceful demonstrations began last month. Reagan Des Vignes reports.
At least one person killed in Sri Lanka during rallies against the government
Explore