April 20, 2022
WORLD
Ukrainian MP: 250 children killed in Russian attack
Ukrainian Member of Parliament Oleksii Movchan talks to TRT World about the situation in the besieged city of Mariupol. He says Russian forces are destroying civilian infrastructure, including hospitals and schools. And according to him, at least 250 children have been killed since the beginning of Russia’s attacks on his country. #Russia #Ukraine #Children
