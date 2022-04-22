The US and the ICC | Inside America with Ghida Fakhry

As President Biden calls Russia’s actions in Ukraine ‘genocide’ and vows to hold the Russian President ‘accountable’, a member of the US Congress introduces a resolution to end the ‘hypocrisy’ of the United States by joining the International Criminal Court. Guests: Alberto Gonzales, Former US Attorney General from 2005 to 2007 John Bellinger, Legal Adviser for the US National Security Council and State Department from 2001 to 2009 Philippe Sands, Attorney and Law Professor at University College London and Harvard University