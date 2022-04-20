WORLD
Azov Battalion holed up inside Mariupol's steel complex
If Mariupol falls, Moscow will claim a political victory because part of the Ukrainian forces holed up inside the city's steel complex are the Azov Battalion. Russia says the controversial unit with links to the far right is full of Nazis – hence the Kremlin’s stated aim of de-nazifying Ukraine. If Russia can win the the battle for Mariupol, it will be able to be free up thousands of troops to fight elsewhere in the east. The front line there stretches across hundreds of kilometres. British intelligence sources say the Russian military presence continues to grow, but that stiff Ukrainian resistance as well as their own logistical and technical challenges are holding the Russians back. Sarah Morice reports.
April 20, 2022
