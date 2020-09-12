WORLD
2 MIN READ
Mali junta supports charter that may appoint soldier as interim president
The charter ratified by participants in the talks says the interim president can be a civilian or a soldier.
Colonel Assimi Goita, the junta leader of the National Committee for the Salvation of the People (CNSP) attends an honour ceremony on September 6, 2020. / Reuters
September 12, 2020

Mali's ruling junta has pushed through a political charter that could lead to the appointment of a military officer as interim president over objections from the coalition that led anti-government protests before last month's coup.

The charter ratified by participants in the talks says the interim president can be a civilian or a soldier and will preside over a transitional period of 18 months before elections are held, said Moussa Camara, the spokesman for the talks.

The interim president will be selected by electors chosen by the junta, Camara said in remarks at the end of three days of negotiations.

The M5-RFP coalition that led protests against President Ibrahim Boubcar Keita before the August 18 coup has forcefully opposed the idea that a military officer could lead the transition.

So have Mali's West African neighbours, who have also insisted on a transition of no more than one year.

READ MORE:Mali mutineers pledge elections after unseating Keita in coup

SOURCE:Reuters
