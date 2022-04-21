Macron, Le Pen battle in final days of tight presidential race

French President Emmanuel Macron and his far-right rival Marine Le Pen have clashed in a TV debate, over her relations with Russia and his economic policies. It's the only debate between the two, as they seek to sway undecided voters ahead of Sunday's presidential run-off. Opinion polls show Macron is favoured to win, but Le Pen is pushing him hard, in her third attempt to become president. Francis Collings was watching in Paris.