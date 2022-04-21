April 21, 2022
WORLD
Russia tests new nuclear-capable intercontinental ballistic missile
Russia says it has test-launched its Sarmat intercontinental ballistic missile, which President Putin says can overcome ‘all modern means of anti-missile defence’. The newly-developed weapon is capable of carrying 12 nuclear warheads and reach anywhere on the planet. Senior Pentagon strategist Robert Maginnis weighs in. #Sarmat #Russia #Biden
