WORLD
1 MIN READ
Russia claims control of Mariupol, but Putin cancels plans to storm holdout steel plant
The Kremlin claims Russian forces are in full control of Mariupol, except for the Azovstal steel plant. President Vladimir Putin cancelled initial plans to storm the complex, and instead ordered troops to blockade the site where the last Ukrainian fighters and civilians have been sheltering. Jaroslaw Strozyk, a former director of analysis in the Polish military intelligence service, explains what this siege means for Ukraine’s battle for survival. #azovstalsteelplant #mariupol #Putin
April 21, 2022
