NGOs say EU has double standards for refugees

Five million Ukrainians have fled the conflict in their country in just two months. And Europe’s solidarity in the face of the refugee crisis has been widely applauded. But rights groups say it stands in stark contrast to the policies and treatment of other people fleeing more distant wars. Rahul Radhakrishnan sent us this special report from the Polish city of Lublin. #Ukraine #RefugeeCrisis #EU