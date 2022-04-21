WORLD
1 MIN READ
How safe is it to be a minority in India right now?
India's Supreme Court is hearing petitions challenging a controversial demolition drive that targets people, mainly Muslims, accused of criminal acts. It comes days after violence during a Hindu religious procession. The tensions are the latest in a series of incidents against India's Muslim community. Journalist Zafarul-Islam Khan. #India #NareendraModi #Muslims
How safe is it to be a minority in India right now?
April 21, 2022
