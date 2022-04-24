WORLD
Who will win France's Presidential runoff?
It’s now a two-horse race in France and while Macron and Le Pen may not be vying for the Prix de L’Arc de Triomphe, their prize is arguably greater – we’re into the final furlong in the Elysee Palace race . So what will it mean for the rest of Europe and the wider world - if it’s another five years for Macron or a first term for Marine Le Pen. Guests: Alexis Poulin Co-founder of Le Monde Moderne Media Velina Tchakarova Director at the Austrian Institute for European & Security Policy Denis MacShane Former Minister for Europe Roundtable is a discussion program with an edge. Broadcast out of London and presented by David Foster, it's about bringing people to the table, listening to every opinion, and analysing every point of view. From fierce debate to reflective thinking, Roundtable discussions offer a different perspective on the issues that matter to you. Watch it every weekday at 15:30 GMT on TRT World.
April 24, 2022
