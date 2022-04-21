Putin calls off plan to storm Azovstal steel plant in Mariupol

Russian President Vladimir Putin claims victory in Mariupol, after his troops seized the southern port city. Mariupol connects the Russian-controlled Crimean peninsula to the Ukrainian-separatist region of Donbass - making it key to Russia's offensive in the east. Russian forces have now taken-over the entire city except for the Azovstal steel plant, on the outskirts of Mariupol. Putin has cancelled plans to storm the plant, and urged Ukrainian fighters there to surrender. Sarah Morice reports. #Azovstal #Mairupol #Putin