April 21, 2022
How much are the growing religious tensions in India down to the BJP?
India's Supreme Court has ordered authorities in New Delhi to stop demolishing Muslim-owned shops and other structures near the site of recent communal clashes. Saurabh Kumar Shahi from the National Herald weighs in on religious tensions in India and how much this boils down to the Hindu nationalist BJP. #BharatiyaJanataParty #Muslims #indianstudents
