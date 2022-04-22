How the FBI entraps Muslims | My America

On 'My America', Yunus Paksoy travels across the country to gain an understanding of people and groups the mainstream media is often accused of ignoring. In this episode, we take a look at how authorities stopped at nothing to prevent terrorism on US soil after 9/11, and examine one of the highest profile cases of FBI entrapment and the fallout for the Muslim community in New York. #FBI #Entrapment #Muslims