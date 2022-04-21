Zelenskyy says Russia controls most of port city Mariupol

Ukraine's president Volodymr Zelenskky has admitted Russia controls most of Mariupol. With only the Azovstal steelworks complex left to capture, Russia may soon release thousands of troops to fight elsewhere in the east. As the US announces more military assistance for Ukraine, consider the analysis of a former US Air Force veteran. Patrick Fox is now a military analyst. He believes the West is still stuck in a mindset of fighting a low-scale counterinsurgency and that its lethal assistance is nowhere near enough to tilt the balance firmly in Ukraine's favour. Sarah Morice reports.