Zelenskyy says 120,000 civilians blocked from leaving Mariupol

Around 120,000 civilians are blocked from leaving the besieged city of Mariupol, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said. Russian forces control most of the city but Ukrainian troops remain in a part of it, he said. The remainder of Ukrainian troops in Mariupol are now holed up in the Azovstal steel plant from where they are resisting Russian siege.