Ukraine seeks $5B in aid a month as economic toll mounts

IMF says Ukraine needs $5B monthly to keep its economy afloat. The IMF is also concerned about piling up debt on Ukraine. This seems to be a significant move from an organization that is known for making economic conditions worse for countries they are helping. Philip Nichols from the University of Pennsylvania weighs in on IMF policy on Ukraine. #IMF #Ukraine #Ukrainianeconomy