Turkey sings national anthem from home to mark Children's Day
Citizens in Turkey's Kocaeli province sing the National Anthem from the balconies and windows of their apartments for the April 23 National Sovereignty and Children's Day and the 100th anniversary of the inauguration of the Turkish Grand National Assembly. / AA
April 23, 2020

Turkey on Thursday celebrated the nation's April 23 National Sovereignty and Children's Day and the 100th anniversary of the foundation of the Turkish parliament.

People at 21:00 (1800 GMT) took up their places at the windows and balconies of their homes to sing the national anthem, the Istiklal Marsi (March of Freedom), while waving their Turkish flags.

Every year April 23 is celebrated with solemn ceremonies nationwide with children performing in the country’s stadiums and streets, but this year home was the focus of celebrations due to coronavirus restrictions.

Sound and light shows were also done in city centres along with firework displays.

Turkish health workers on the frontline against the coronavirus pandemic who were helping people to bring their health back also took a moment to cheer.

Turkey every year commemorates the first gathering of the Turkish Grand National Assembly which took place in 1920 by attending ceremonies and visiting Anitkabir, the mausoleum in the capital Ankara of Mustafa Kemal Ataturk's, the nation’s founder.

Turkish children take seats in parliament symbolically every year after it was dedicated by Ataturk.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan also addressed the nation on television with children alongside him.

SOURCE:AA
