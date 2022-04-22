April 22, 2022
BIZTECH
1 MIN READ
Russians flock to Turkish housing market as sanctions mount
The Russian economy is expected to shrink significantly this year, as financial sanctions mount on Moscow over its attack on Ukraine. That's pushing a growing number of Russians to take their money out of the country, and invest elsewhere. As Paolo Montecillo reports, Türkiye has emerged as one of the preferred destinations. #Türkiye #RealEstate #RussianInvestors
Russians flock to Turkish housing market as sanctions mount
Explore