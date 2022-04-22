Market Movers: Oil supply shocks

This week, Libya's National Oil Corporation shut down operations at its El Sharara oilfield, because of protests at the site. It's one of the largest fields in the oil-rich country, accounting for nearly one-third of Libya's production. In a global oil environment that's already overheated, this supply shock caused the price of crude to rise further. Also, geopolitical tensions will likely move oil prices in only one direction, and that is upward. Easing lockdowns in China are supporting the price of crude, which has hovered around a 14-year peak. #OilDemand #OilPrices #LibyaOilFieldShutdown