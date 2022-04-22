April 22, 2022
BIZTECH
1 MIN READ
Total number of Netflix subscribers fell by 200,000 in Q1
Streaming services were among the biggest winners from lockdowns and other social restrictions imposed during the COVID-19 pandemic. But as economies around the world continue to reopen, many people are switching off. The industry pioneer, Netflix lost subscribers for the first time in a decade, in the first quarter. And it could be facing even tougher times ahead. #Netflix #SubscriberNumber #NetflixEarnings
