Total number of Netflix subscribers fell by 200,000 in Q1

Streaming services were among the biggest winners from lockdowns and other social restrictions imposed during the COVID-19 pandemic. But as economies around the world continue to reopen, many people are switching off. The industry pioneer, Netflix lost subscribers for the first time in a decade, in the first quarter. And it could be facing even tougher times ahead.