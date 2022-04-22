Ukraine accuses Russian troops of digging mass graves for civilians killed in Mariupol

Ukraine is accusing Russian troops of digging mass graves for civilians killed in the southeastern city of Mariupol. Officials say they're trying to cover up evidence of atrocities that have not been seen in Ukraine since World War Two. Russia claims it's taken the city. But Ukraine hasn't surrendered Mariupol yet. It's still holding out hope of evacuating tens of thousands of people trapped by the bombing there. Mehmet Solmaz has the latest.