India’s Communal Clashes

There is a history of hostility between Hindus and Muslims in India, but in recent years, it seems they are more divided than ever. From New Delhi to Madhya Pradesh, Goa and Gujarat, Muslims and Hindus have clashed in episodes of religious violence that have many concerned about even greater escalation. On Wednesday in North Delhi's Jahangirpuri area, bulldozers, under orders from regional BJP leaders tore down a number of Muslim-owned shops. The order came after clashes had broken out during a Hindu religious procession. But the ruling BJP claims the demolished shops were built illegally, and their destruction had nothing to do with religion. India's top court has temporarily halted the demolitions, but not before serious damage had already been done, and many of those who've seen their livelihoods destroyed are furious. Hasina Khan Founder of the Bebaak Collective Sanjay Jha Former Indian National Congress Spokesperson Raman Malik BJP Spokesperson