April 22, 2022
Russia says it aims to take full control of southern Ukraine
Russia says it aims to take full control over not only the eastern Donbass region but also the whole of southern Ukraine. This comes just a day after Moscow announced what it calls the 'liberation' of Mariupol, after a protracted battle for the strategic port city. Former US Ambassador William Courtney explains the consequences of Moscow’s plans. #southernUkraine #Russia #Moldova
