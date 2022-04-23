WORLD
Moscow intensifies its campaign in Ukraine's east and south
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has blasted Russia's plan to seize all of southern and eastern Ukraine. This week, Russia concentrated its forces on the Donbass region for a renewed offensive. The military says the new strategy will solidify the land corridor to annexed Crimea and the breakaway Trans-nis-tria region of Moldova. And Russia's new aims would expand beyond current battle lines to include the major coastal cities of Odessa and Mykolaiv. Meanwhile, in the port city of Mariupol, thousands of civilians and soldiers still trapped under a steel works plant, MAY get a chance to escape via a humanitarian corridor, if a ceasefire proposal holds up. Andy Roesgen Reports.
